Nawaz wins in court of law against baseless propaganda: Maiza

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary Maiza Hameed
Thursday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had won the Panama
Papers case in the court of law against baseless propaganda by the
opponents.
Talking to reporters here, she said, “We had announced much
before that we have confidence in the Supreme Court and will accept
its verdict.”
Maiza said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had presented
himself as well as his family members for accountability.
The SC verdict, she said, had established the fact that the
propaganda by the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders was baseless
and unfounded.
She said PTI leader Imran Khan was misleading the people as
he had failed to present proofs before the Supreme Court.
Muhammad Nawaz Shrif was prime minister of over 200 million
people of the country and would continue till the next general
elections, he added.
