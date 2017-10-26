Nawaz will appear in court for next hearing: Rana

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on appearance in accountability court said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will appear in accountability court for next hearing as he presented himself before.

Talking to a private news channel, Rana said “we do not want any confrontation with courts or other institutions and not a single violation of law was made in all procedure of court hearings”.

He said that the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will stay in the country and look after all party matters related to coming elections and public connection campaign would continue under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif was a popular political leader and millions of people had political affiliation with him, he said.

“We are not afraid to appear before the court as they have done nothing wrong in past and will not prove in future but the opponents want to disgrace the Sharif family”, he said.

He challenged the opponents that they can’t face PML-N in political field as their all conspiracies will go in vain.”Our struggle is for proper justice,” he added.