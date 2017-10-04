Nawaz vows to continue struggle for sanctity of vote

LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Wednesday pledged to continue struggle for sanctity of vote.
Addressing a workers convention here at Alhamra Hall, he said
the people had not accepted his disqualification as evident from
the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in NA-120
by-polls, which also showed their love for him.
Nawaz Sharif said his struggle was not for power but for
the people of Pakistan, and he would emerge victorious. “We will
get restored the sanctity of vote,” he added.
Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Commerce Minister
Pervaiz Malik, Senators Pervaiz Rashid and Dr Asif Kirmani and
Majid Zahoor, MPA, were also present on the occasion.
The PML-N president criticized political opponents, whose
designs against the country’s development and progress, he said,
would not succeed.
Nawaz Sharif said the PML-N government had brought multi-billion
dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to the country.
Besides, putting the state economy on right track, fuel prices were
cut drastically and mega social welfare projects were accomplished
in record time, he added.
The PML-N government, he said, had fulfilled all its promises
while no other government in the past had done so.
He told the charged workers that power load-shedding had
considerably been reduced in the country.
Nawaz Sharif thanked the voters of NA-120 constituency
supporting Maryam Nawaz while he was with his ailing wife
Kulsoom Nawaz being treated (in London).
He asked the people to continue supporting him in the same
manner and with same passion as they had exhibited during the
NA-120 by-election.
Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif
termed the party’s victory in the NA-120 by-polls historic for the
PML-N government. The entire country was focused on the by-election
where the PML-N once again emerged victorious.
He made it clear that he could not visit the NA-120 Lahore
constituency during the by-polls as he was engaged in finding solution
to the issues being faced by the people.
“People are releived of long hours of power outages today only
because of the efforts of federal and provincial (Punjab) governments,”
he added.
Shehbaz Sharif slammed Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran
Khan, whose party’s government (in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) even did not
know about how much electricity was produced in the province.
He said those who had robbed the nation were nowadays giving
lectures on television channels.
He said, “There was a dengue virus outbreak in Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa and Imran Khan was touring the northern areas.”
Nawaz vows to continue struggle for sanctity of vote
LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz