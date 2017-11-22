Nawaz struggling for sanctity of vote, supremacy of democracy: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that her father was struggling for sanctity of vote and supremacy of democracy and the conspirators should bow before the public as it was in the larger national interest.

She said that the rejection of Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2017 from the National Assembly was victory of the parliament and democracy.

“Yesterday was a historic day for democracy as treasury benches were satisfied and opposition was worried in the National Assembly. Parliament had thrown out the black law of the dictator Pervez Musharaf in dustbin,” she said talking to a private news channel.

She said that the rejection of bill was the happiest day for democratic forces and it reflected that democracy had not weakened in the country.

She said 70 members of PML-N were present in the National Assembly on Tuesday and Minister for Interior did not attend the session because he was busy in a meeting.

She said despite getting millions of votes, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on just an ‘Iqama’. She said injustice that happened in the country should be reported.

The PML-N leader said some undemocratic elements had made fun of heavy public mandate as the case was started from Panama Papers but the decision came out on an Iqama.

She said that despite sacrifices, exile and punishments, Nawaz Sharif was even stronger than before and became an ideology, which was spreading from home-to-home. She said that the intact vote bank and parliamentary power were making Nawaz Sharif more strong and stable.

Maryam said that opposition was trying to hide itself behind the national institutions as it was unable to face Nawaz Sharif on political and electoral grounds.

Replying to a question, she said that despite different allegations and registering different fake cases against Nawaz Sharif, the opposition was unable to face the PML-N chief.

The PML-N was a democratic party having people from all thoughts of life.

To another question, she said that Shehbaz Sharif was loyal brother of Nawaz Sharif and struggled a lot for the party.

She said that after disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif was the first choice of PML-N chief for premiership, but Shehbaz himself refused to take the charge of the premiership to ensure timely completion of mega developmental projects initiated by him in Punjab.