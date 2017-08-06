Nawaz Sharif’s unmatched services can never be overlooked: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Aug 6 (APP): Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
said on Sunday that steering Pakistan out of economic bankruptcy and putting it on the road to progress was a historical achievement of
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his unmatched services during the last
four-years could never be overlooked.
He stated here that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the sovereign of democracy
and his struggle for promoting and stabilizing democratic traditions in the country was exceptional. “Nawaz Sharif is a leader who has always preferred country’s development and stability, and he lives in the hearts of the people of Pakistan and 200 million people of the country are standing with their vibrant leader who gave them peace, prosperity and development,” he added.
The Chief Minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-N had rooted
out the nation and country from the vortex of issues and challenges
that was why it was country’s largest and most popular political party which had relinquished its days and evenings for the bright future of Pakistan. PML-N had set records of public service and all projects
carried out under the supervision of Nawaz Sharif had served the
interest of common man, he added.
Shehbaz Sharif said, “If it is a crime to serve the people and
provide them with facilities, we will rehash this wrongdoing every so often. Our life and death is with public as our aim is to serve the
people and will continue this service.”
He said that desperate political elements were attempting to
spare their suffocating political career yet the individuals spreading falsehood and mayhem were bound to confront disappointment. He said
that negative politics based on lies had become hard-bone for Niazi
Sahib and not far was the day when this politics of reprimand and
lies would be buried forever.
The Chief Minister said that negative thinking of spreading the
chaos by sit-in trend setters had disappointed the masses and these despaired elements that had sown hatred in the society should confront
its outcome. He said that fast development of the nation was vision
of Nawaz Sharif and they would advance this vision as it was the
destiny of adversaries to stray around on the streets that were
developed during the era of Nawaz Sharif.
Shehbaz Sharif said that those taking politics as a sport and
trying to deceive the public with their tactics would never succeed
as such nefarious elements only want disorder in country. He said
that they would not let the journey of prosperity of country to be
halted at any cost.
Nawaz Sharif’s unmatched services can never be overlooked: Shehbaz
LAHORE, Aug 6 (APP): Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif