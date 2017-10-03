Nawaz Sharif’s re-election as party head ‘historic milestone’: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said re-election of Nawaz Sharif as the President of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) was a historic milestone and expressed confidence that people would endorse this mandate once again in the next general election after June 2018.

Addressing the gathering of PML-N workers, also attended by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and senior party leadership, Prime Minister Abbasi said in next eight months, his government would complete the unfinished agenda of Nawaz Sharif and his manifesto.

Prime Minister Abbasi felicitated Nawaz Sharif on becoming head of Pakistan Muslim League and said he was proud of his 30-year-old affiliation with the party, recalling his presence even on the occasion when Nawaz Sharif took charge as the party chairman for the first time.

He said the historic moment strengthened the notion that the real power rests with the political party and the leader as representative of people.

He stressed that a political leader lives in the hearts of people who is neither made through legislation nor can be removed through court verdicts.

Terming political parties as source of strength for their workers, Abbasi said it was the same strength which made a backbencher like him a country’s premier.

Prime Minister Abbasi said the scale of development projects launched by Nawaz Sharif during his government was unmatchable with the combined eight-year rule of dictator and the five-year government of Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said it was an open challenge for the critics appearing on television channels to compare the massive development work carried out by the PML-N with that done by dictators and PPP.

He said Nawaz Sharif with his dedication and patriotism addressed the issues of public importance, which would reap benefits for the coming decades.

He expressed confidence that PML-N under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif would continue serving the masses and would always come up to their expectations.