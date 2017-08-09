Nawaz Sharif’s rally reaches Faizabad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Thousands of PML-N workers and
supporters continued joining Muhammad Nawaz Sharif led rally as
a mammoth crowd reached Faizabad, the juncture of Punjab and federal
capital.
Processions reached capital from different adjoining cities
and joined the main rally at this point taking the tally to
thousands in support of their deposed premier.
The rally took almost five hours to reach Faizabad, covering
a distance of around 15-kilometer, which is normally covered in just
20 to 25 minutes. The size of the rally is surging after every stop-
over as more and more party workers are becoming its part.
Chanting slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif, dancing on party
songs, carrying placards and party-flags, enthusiastic PML-N workers
moved along the caravan extending full support to their beloved
leader.
Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif waived to party
workers and responded to their support and slogans. Foolproof
security arrangements have been made for the rally during its voyage
within the capital territory.
Earlier, Nawaz Sharif was seen off by Prime Minister Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi, cabinet members and party leaders. He will travel to
Lahore through Grand Trunk road where he will address party workers
at different places.
His journey would continue for next three days as he would be
welcomed at different places where he will also address the party
workers.
