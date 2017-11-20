Nawaz Sharif working on ideology of rule of law

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Special Assistant to the prime minister Dr. Musadik Malik Monday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was working on a ideology of rule of law and supremacy of the constitution.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has launched masses contact movement and would present its ideology before them, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said PML-N wanted grand dialogue to evolve consensus among the political parties on its agenda.

Musadik Malik said that political parties including PML-N had committed mistakes in the past but there was need to learn from them and move forward rather to repeat mistakes.

He said PML-N wanted accountability but it should be held in a transparent manner adding that there was room to bring betterment in the accountability system.

To a question, he said the government was making all out efforts to end protestors’ sit-in at Faizabad in a amicable way.