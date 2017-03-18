Nawaz Sharif will PM after Election 2018: state minister

FAISALABAD, Mar 18 (APP): Nawaz Sharif will be the prime minister again after 2018 elections, as the people will vote Pakistan Muslim League N to power again and reject the anti development elements.

This was stated by State Minister for Water and Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali while talking to the media during his visit to FESCO Headquarters, here on Saturday.

The minister said that the PML N leadership believed in service of the

people. That is why the PML N had initiated a number of development projects for welfare and betterment of people.

He said that political orphans wanted to hoodwink people under the garb of Panama case. He said that Panama case was in the court and the PML N leadership would accept the court decision in this regard.

The state minister said that load shedding would be overcome completely by 2018. The government had set its priorities to eliminate terrorism from the country and for this purpose the government supported military courts, established for eradication of terrorism.

He said that the PML N believed in supremacy of the law and

constitution. Therefore, no one would be allowed to violate it at any cost.