Nawaz Sharif vows to ensure sanctity of vote, Constitution

LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif on Monday vowed to ensure the sanctity of vote

and supremacy of the Constitution.

“Pakistan Muslim League-N will bring necessary amendments

in the Constitution for the respect of public mandate,” he told

the media outside Allama Iqbal mausoleum on the 70th Independence

Day of Pakistan.

The former premier said Pakistan came into being

under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

after democratic and legal struggle.

During the last 70 years, he said, the Constitution was not followed

in its true spirit which was why the country could not made tangible progress and that lesson should be learnt from the past mistakes.

He said, the country was making progress by leaps and bounds

and called his removal as a setback for the country.

Nawaz Sharif said, he brought prosperity during his

four years of tenure and fulfilled all the promises. He said

the economy was growing with a pace, energy projects were being

accomplished and law and order was improving especially in

Karachi.

He said a large number people especially youth had

accompanied him from Islamabad to Lahore.

He also pledged to bring reforms in the judicial

system, as he said, in the present system, a grandson fight

case filed by his grandfather.

“Provision of speedy and cheaper justice will be the top

agenda of PML-N’s next government,” he said, adding, the state

would be responsible for fighting court cases of the poor.

“Pakistan is not of a few people but of 200 million people”,

he added.

Earlier, the former prime minister Muhammad nawaz Sharif

visited the mausoleum of Poet of the East Allama Iqbal and laid

a floral wreath on the grave and offered fateha.

Special prayers were offered for the progress, prosperity

and integrity of the country.

Nawaz Sharif also recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.

Present on the occasion were Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal,

Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, provincial ministers Zaeem

Hussain Qadri, Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Mayor Lahore Col (r)

Mubashar Javed, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif MNA, Senators Asif Kirmani,

Pervaiz Rashid, Pervaiz Malik MNA and Shaista Pervaiz Malik, MNA.