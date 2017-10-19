Nawaz Sharif to return from London before Oct 26

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that he would return to Pakistan from

London before October 26, to face the cases.

Talking to media persons in London, he said the Supreme Court had disqualified him on having `Iqama’ as

he was neither involved in corruption nor in kick back charges.

Expressing reservations over the decision of the court, he said, “The Panama case ended on Iqama.”

He said that a number of Pakistani people were holding Iqama. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT),

was formulated with selected people, he added.

There was no precedent to indict somebody in his absence, he said. However, he hoped that

justice would be made in the cases filed against him.

He asked the nation to pray for the early recovery of Kalsoom Nawaz.