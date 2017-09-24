Nawaz Sharif to return after Kalsoom’s recovery: NA Speaker

LAHORE, Sept 24 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq on Sunday said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif would definitely come back to Pakistan but after complete

recovery of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

Responding to reporters’ queries after inaugurating various developmental

projects here in Samanabad area, he said that

consultative meeting in London was not a new thing and all

rumours would automatically die down with the comeback of

Nawaz Sharif.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Senate had passed the electoral

reforms bill, and now it was responsibility of Election Commission

to implement the changes in it.

To a question, he made it clear that Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan

was a senior party leader and would remain as same in future,

quoting Chaudhry Nisar that Nawaz Sharif was his leader and

PML-N was his party.

He cited that on the day of court decision (July 28, 2017),

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan did accompany Nawaz Sharif.

Regarding disclosures about Benazir Bhutto’s assassination,

he said that if Pervez Musharraf was well aware of the facts, he

should explain as to why he did not take any step in this regard.

To another question about Daesh banners, he said whosoever

displayed these, ought to be arrested.

On September 6, he said, he had taken same stance that

all politicians would have to be on the same page and the

nation will have to get united for complete elimination of

the menace of terrorism.

On this occasion, Fateha was also offered for the martyred

Lieutenant Arslan Aalam.