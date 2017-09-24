Nawaz Sharif to return after Kalsoom’s recovery: NA Speaker

LAHORE, Sept 24 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq on Sunday said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif would definitely come back to Pakistan but after complete
recovery of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.
Responding to reporters’ queries after inaugurating various developmental
projects here in Samanabad area, he said that
consultative meeting in London was not a new thing and all
rumours would automatically die down with the comeback of
Nawaz Sharif.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Senate had passed the electoral
reforms bill, and now it was responsibility of Election Commission
to implement the changes in it.
To a question, he made it clear that Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan
was a senior party leader and would remain as same in future,
quoting Chaudhry Nisar that Nawaz Sharif was his leader and
PML-N was his party.
He cited that on the day of court decision (July 28, 2017),
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan did accompany Nawaz Sharif.
Regarding disclosures about Benazir Bhutto’s assassination,
he said that if Pervez Musharraf was well aware of the facts, he
should explain as to why he did not take any step in this regard.
To another question about Daesh banners, he said whosoever
displayed these, ought to be arrested.
On September 6, he said, he had taken same stance that
all politicians would have to be on the same page and the
nation will have to get united for complete elimination of
the menace of terrorism.
On this occasion, Fateha was also offered for the martyred
Lieutenant Arslan Aalam.
