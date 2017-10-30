Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP)::Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif would lead the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) as president and there was no rift in the party.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would have an important role in 2018 general election, he said while talking to

a private news channel.

Saad said the PML-N had reservations over the decision of apex court regarding disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, but it did not mean that the party had a conflict with institutions.

Respecting parliament was imperative like that of other institutions, he said.

To a question he said that his party was fully united under the leadership.