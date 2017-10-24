Nawaz Sharif to emerge victorious in every trial: Maryam

LAHORE, Oct 24 (APP):: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday
said that Nawaz Sharif was a popular leader and ruled hearts
of the masses.
Addressing party workers during her visit to NA-120
constituency, she said, Nawaz Sharif would emerge victorious
of every trial.
She said, the PML-N government was continuing the policies
of Nawaz Sharif for putting the country on road to progress and
prosperity. She asked the workers to prepare themselves for next
general elections.
The PML-N leader assured the party workers to resolve their
genuine problems on priority basis.
