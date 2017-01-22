Nawaz Sharif to become PM again and again,Imran to continue counting years of his rule: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would continue to become Prime Minister of Pakistan again and again with the grace of Almighty Allah and Imran Khan would continue to count years of his rule.

In a statement, the minister said there was contradiction between

Imran’s words and deeds.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chief Imran Khan

was suffering from Nawaz Sharif phobia.

She said that those setting up their own courts outside the apex court why they were not presenting evidences in the Supreme Court.

She asked Imran that why he sought immunity in the Election

Commission case. She said that Imran Khan has the habit of standing on the container,levelling baseless allegations and contesting cases.

She said that Imran Khan has done nothing for the people during

past three and half years. She said time has proved that Imran cannot

do anything except lying to the nation.

She said soon Imran would go on a long leave. She said if PTI had done something for the masses,it would have run advertisements.