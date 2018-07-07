Nawaz Sharif to be accorded huge welcome on his return on July 13

KARACHI, Jul 07 (APP):PML-N Senator Mushahid ullah Khan here on Saturday said former prime minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif will be accorded an exemplary welcome on July 13, the scheduled date for his

return to country from UK.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club, the senior PML-N activist said despite being exposed to serious challenges his party would not boycott the forthcoming polls and present itself before the masses for justice.

“We are confident that our party will be voted back to power with majority on basis of its performance that was across the board and without any distinction,” claimed Senator Mushahid ullah Khan.

He reiterated that PML-N would be able to form its governments at the centre as well as in provinces with an overwhelming majority.

Expressing his reservations about the recent developments, he said despite all efforts charges of misappropriation could not be established against Mohammad Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Central leader of PML-N said it was under the leadership of Mohammad Nawaz Sharif that country was able to complete series of CPEC related projects as well as energy generation schemes and

infrastructure development programs.

Due to economic stability the stock exchange also attained highest levels never witnessed before in the country’s history, he claimed.

He said people of the country on July 25 would reject the elements threatening the well being of the country.

Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan on the occasion was accompanied by Senator Saleem Zia, Ali Akbar Gujjar and other PML-N activists.