Nawaz Sharif to appear before NAB court on Tuesday: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Sept 25 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on

Political Affairs Syed Asif Kirmani on Monday said former Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif would appear before the NAB court on Tuesday

(tomorrow).

“He (Nawaz Sharif) has just arrived and met with colleagues.

He would appear before the court tomorrow and also address a press

conference,” he stated talking to media in front of the Punjab House

where former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had arrived from London

this morning.

He informed that former Prime Minister held discussion with

colleagues on prevailing political situation as well as legal issues

and this process would continue in coming days as well.

Answering a question about Imran Khan’s demand for fresh

elections, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman is a non-

serious person and least conversed with political affairs. “He

(Imran) is a non-serious person and lacks political maturity,”

When asked about stay of the former Prime Minister, Kirmani

said, you people might be knowing wherever he would stay.

Responding to a query whether Nawaz Sharif would continue to

head the party, Kirmani said, Central Working Committee and General

Council of the party would decide on this issue.

He rejected the rumors of any split within Sharif family and

said, “it can only be a desire of the opponents. “The party was

united yesterday (in the past) and it is united today (at present).”

Earlier, in the morning when Nawaz Sharif arrived at Benazir

International Airport, he was received by senior party leadership

and workers. From airport he drove to Punjab House and held brief

discussion with colleagues on the prevailing situation.

Nawaz Sharif was in London for some days where his wife MNA

elect Begum Kulsoom Nawaz underwent surgeries due to cancer.