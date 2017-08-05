Nawaz Sharif strove for restoration of judiciary, launched CPEC: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Minister of State Talal Chaudhry on

Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chairman Nawaz

Sharif had strived for restoration of judiciary and launched China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which was unprecedented.

Nawaz Sharif was committed to completing mega project CPEC as

it would bring about economic revolution in the country, he said

while speaking in a private news channel programme.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was going to public through Grand

Trunk (GT) road and they would warmly welcome him.

Talal Chauhdry said the PML-N government would complete

its constitutional tenure as it had no confrontation with any

institution and also accepted Panama Papers verdict despite

reservations.

He said Nawaz Sharif and his family had cooperated and

did appear before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) despite

reservations.

The minister said the PML-N government would file review

petition in the apex court.