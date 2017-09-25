Nawaz Sharif still leader of PML-N: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): Minister for Climate Change Senator

Mushihidullah Khan on Sunday said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the most poular leader of the country and he was still head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to PTV, he said according to him all over the country

nobody fulfilled the condition of the article 62,63 of the constitution.

He said opposition should compete the PML-N in political field rather

than cunningness, adding that Imran Khan was acting on the hidden hands and

he was harmful for the country.

The minister said the PML-N government had launched many development

projects across the country without any discrimination and Nawaz Sharif had

always moved the country on the path of development during his tenures.

He said Nawaz Sharif was elected the thrice as prime minister of the

country but due to his disqualification, the country had suffered a lot

politically and economically.

Replying to a question, he said Electoral Reforms Bill was approved

from the parliament after the consultations with all political parties.

He said criticism was the right of opposition but it should be positive

and should not be adopted any action which was made as harmful for the

democracy.

The minister said some media persons and analysts were being given

their views against the PML-N from 2014 during the PTI sit-in.

Mushahidullah Khan said that the Parliament was the supreme institution

of the country and if anyone trying to devalue it people would reject him.

He said political parties were matured now and lot of learned from

the past but PTI had introduced the dirty politics in the country and using

derogatory language against its opponents, adding that PTI workers had used

social media for the purpose.

Replying to another question, he said opponents had used different

tactics to defeat Begum Kalsoom Nawaz in NA-120 but they were failed in do

so.

To another query, he said Pakistan was an independent and sovereign

country and wanted the good relations with all other countries on equality

basis.