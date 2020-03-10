Nawaz Sharif should return country as per promise: Governor

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said the court had granted bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and allowed him to go abroad for medical treatment, now he should come back as per his promise.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid was looking the matter of Nawaz Sharif’s health.

He said without removing corruption national institutions could not provide desired results and everyone should have to play their role for bringing change in the country’s system.

Replying to a question, he said no compromise would be made for the provision of standard education in all provincial universities.