Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, Maryam given 7-year sentence

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP):The Accountability Court Friday sentenced former prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to ten years imprisonment and imposed a fine of 8 million pounds in Avenfield reference.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of the former prime minister has also been sentenced to seven years imprisonment with a fine of 2 million pounds.

Maryam’s husband, Capt (r ) Muhammad Safdar has been given one year imprisonment in the same reference.

The court also directed to confiscate the Avenfiled flats.