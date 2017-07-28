Nawaz Sharif relinquishes office of Prime Minister: PML-N spokesman

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday

relinquished the office of Prime Minister following the order

of the Supreme Court that stood him disqualified in Panama case.

“Immediately after the decision of Supreme Court,

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has relinquished his responsibilities as

prime minister,” a spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League-N said

in a press release.

The spokesman said despite reservations about

different phases of the case – from filing of petition to

verdict – the decision would be implemented.

“This judicial process carries a set of examples which

have been unprecedented in the history of 70 years,” the

statement said.

The spokesman said despite apprehensions, all

constitutional and legal options would be exercised, adding only history would be the real judge.

“InshaAllah, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will stand successful

in the court of Allah and people,” the spokesman said.