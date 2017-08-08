ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for
Information, Broadcasting and Member National Assembly, Mohsin
Shahnawaz Ranjha on Tuesday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif was a popular leader among masses.
Nawaz Sharif could avail immunity or use authority as prime
minister but he did not claim this facility, he said while talking
to a private news channel.
Despite reservations, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N),
had accepted the decision of the court regarding disqualification
of former prime minister, he said.
The former prime minister was going to home in Lahore after
the decision, and the opponents would see the popularity of Nawaz
Sharif during his travelling to G.T.Road, he said.
The politics in the country had been changed, he said.
To a question he said that Pakistan Muslim League was
completely united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.
Nawaz Sharif popular among masses: Ranjha
ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for