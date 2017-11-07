Nawaz Sharif plays vital role in promoting democratic values in country: Birjees

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Muhammad Birjees Tahir Tuesday said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has played vital role in promoting democratic values in the country and democracy has flourished in Nawaz’s leadership.

In a statement, he said continuity of democracy is vital due to steadfastness of Nawaz Sharif despite conspiracies of Imran Khan to de rail democracy from the country.

He said political parties must play their role for ensuring timely elections were vital for continuity of democracy. PML-N government would complete its five years tenure. Elections would be held at due time.

He said elements conspiring to impede elections were not sincere with democratic values as progress and prosperity of the country is most important.

The minister said that PML-N was a national party ruling Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab and Balochistan.

He said Nawaz Sharif had accepted the mandate of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Sindh and Punjab respectively for cementing democratic values. PML-N rejected the suggestions of tabling no confidence motion against opposition party’s government.

Nawaz Sharif was appearing before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) courts for supremacy of constitution and upholding law of the land, he said.

Owing to good governance, he said peace has already prevailed from Khunjrab to Gwadar. Energy crisis is nearing end. International community was praising country’s economic progress.

He said country could only become prosperous by promoting democratic values.