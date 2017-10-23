Nawaz Sharif pivot of politics: Maryam

LAHORE, Oct 23 (APP):Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former

prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that her father was

pivot of politics and still the entire politics of the country

revolved around him.

Speaking to the media during her visit to NA-120 constituency,

she said that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified first and the case

was being run now. She said that they respected institutions.

“The institution like army gives supreme sacrifice and protects

our borders. We all own them. It will be good, if every institution

works within its constitutional limits,” she added.

She said one should not have hope for justice after Panama case.

To a question, she expressed the hope that the democratic

government would complete its constitutional tenure.