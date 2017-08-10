Nawaz Sharif most popular leader, PML-N popular political party: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said that people had always welcomed their

leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in a unique and historic manner,

adding that people’s love was the precious asset of Nawaz Sharif

because his heart beats with the hearts of the Pakistani people.

“His historic reception is a clear proof that Nawaz Sharif is

the most popular leader in Pakistan, and the PML-N is the most

popular political party in the country.

“People have shown their tremendous love for Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif in an enthusiastic manner,” he added.

In a statement issued here. the chief minister said that

people of Pakistan were standing with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

yesterday and they are standing with him today. He said that

The PML-N had always worked for strengthening democracy and

promoting democratic norms.

“People hate politics of falsehood, and they have an emotional attachment with

the sincere leadership. That’s why, the people

have shown their enthusiastic love for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at

every step and his reception is a proof of people’s love for

their leader.”

He said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made the defence of

the country impregnable; during his tenure, many development

projects were completed for speedy progress of the country and

no one could allege corruption of even a single penny in the projects

worth billions and trillions of rupees.

Nawaz Sharif, he said, lived in the hearts of the people

due to his public-friendly initiatives and he had given many

mega projects to the nation including motorways which were

completed in record period of time. “His steps for overcoming

the energy crisis have historic importance as he worked diligently

and honestly for national development. We will further accelerate

the development vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and work for national development

and public welfare till our last breath. We will

leave no stone unturned to take the country to the height of

development, he added.

The chief minister said the ‘sit-in’ party and corrupt

elements were afraid of tremendous popularity of Nawaz Sharif,

adding that Niazi Sahib made efforts to violate the sanctity of

the vote on every occasion. The people have seen the real face of

the claimant of change and the enemies of development cannot

succeed in their designs.

The targets of a prosperous, peaceful and developed Pakistan

is our mission and we are moving ahead with speed to transform

Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali

Jinnah and Allama Iqbal and the PML-N government will fulfil

this agenda, concluded the chief minister.