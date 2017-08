Nawaz Sharif meets heads of allied parties

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Saturday held meetings with heads of government allied parties at Punjab House.

The leaders who met former Prime Minister included Chief

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal Rehman, Chief

Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP) Mehmood Khan Achakzai,

Chief National Party (NP) Mir Hasil Bizenjo and Senior

Leader Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Ch. Nisar Ali Khan.

A delegation of journalists also met the former Prime

Minister.