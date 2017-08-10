Nawaz Sharif implements court decision for supremacy of law: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim

League – Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Musadik Malik Thursday said former

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had implemented the court

decision for the supremacy of law.

Nawaz Sharif was going home after the court decision and

during his journey to Lahore, he was thanking the people for heavy

mandate and electing him thrice as prime minister of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the former

prime minister had apprised the voters about the decision of apex

court and reservations expressed by the PML-N on verdict.

Expressing serious concerns over the system, Musadik Malik

said at least 17 prime ministers of Pakistan could not

complete their constitutional tenure.

He said former prime minister had put the country on

the path of speedy progress during the last four years of his

government.