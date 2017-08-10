Nawaz Sharif implements court decision for supremacy of law: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim
League – Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Musadik Malik Thursday said former
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had implemented the court
decision for the supremacy of law.
Nawaz Sharif was going home after the court decision and
during his journey to Lahore, he was thanking the people for heavy
mandate and electing him thrice as prime minister of Pakistan.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the former
prime minister had apprised the voters about the decision of apex
court and reservations expressed by the PML-N on verdict.
Expressing serious concerns over the system, Musadik Malik
said at least 17 prime ministers of Pakistan could not
complete their constitutional tenure.
He said former prime minister had put the country on
the path of speedy progress during the last four years of his
government.
