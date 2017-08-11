Nawaz Sharif honest person: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani on Friday said former Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was “Sadiq and Amin” (trustworthy and honest),

person and living in the hearts of people.

Talking to media in Gujrat, he said public court had exonerated

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as millions of people were participating in his

rally starting from Islamabad to Lahore via Grand Truck (GT) road.

He said the opponents had levelled false allegations against Nawaz

Sharif and no charge of corruption was proved against him.

He said the former prime minister was disqualified on having

“Iqama”.

Asif Kirmani said a flux of people were participating in a big

rally of their beloved leader, who was going to home in Lahore.

He said the candidates of Nawaz Sharif had won by-polls, local

bodies, cantonment, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir

elections.

He said the PML-N would win the NA-120 election with thumping majority

as the opponents cannot compete with candidates of Nawaz Sharif

contesting elections.

People’s sentiments and affections were with Nawaz Sharif and his

party, he added.