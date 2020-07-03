Nawaz Sharif holds unregistered properties in London; says Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had made unregistered properties in London by looting the national exchequer.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to recover the looted national wealth from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz bigwig Nawaz Sharif in order to utilize the funds for the welfare and development of the country and masses, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif were 100 percent correct despite of his denial that he did not own any property abroad.

He claimed that Nawaz Sharif had no future in Pakistan’s politics as he was involved in massive corruption cases.

He said Nawaz Sharif was the most corrupt leader while the court had declared Prime Minister Imran Khan as an honest and righteous person.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was also enjoying the immense public support as he had his personal intact vote across the country.

“There was no threat to PTI government and it would complete its constitutional term,” he added.

He said the PTI government had pledged to put the country on path of development and prosperity.

He underlined the need to bring reforms in many national institutions including judiciary for yielding desirous results.