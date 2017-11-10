Nawaz Sharif holds meeting at Jati Umra

LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Punjab
Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Jati Umra on Friday.
During the meeting, the Sharif brothers discussed the
national political situation and matters pertaining
to the party.
The both leaders categorically ruled out the possibility
of early elections.
They also decided to further pace up contacts with
leaders of all opponent political parties.
Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif chaired
an advisory session of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.
The top leadership of the party, including Shehbaz
Sharif, Saad Rafique, Pervaiz Rasheed and Maryam Nawaz,
attended the sitting.
