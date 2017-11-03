Nawaz Sharif has done politics of patience, respect despite provocations: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has done politics of patience and respect despite provocative remarks of God father and Sicilian mafia and has been appearing in the court in deference to the law and constitution besides upholding the sanctity of votes of the masses, who thrice elected him as prime minister.

This was stated by the minister of state for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to media outside the Ehtsab Court here Friday.

She said Nawaz Sharif himself wrote a letter to the Supreme court for formation of a commission, presented himself and his family in the court notwithstanding false allegations, then appeared before the controversial JIT along with his family members and now has presented himself and his daughter before Ehtsab court that marks the beginning of a historic phase.

She said that when Nawaz Sharif offered himself for accountability he had said that he was setting an example and nobody would be able to escape from it. The minister said that talking about injustice and fair trial was not contempt of the court and similarly talking about democracy and sanctity of vote did not tantamount to aggressive posture, which was their considered stance.

The minister said that all the state institutions would have to operate within the ambit of law and constitution like Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who had presented himself and his family before the law and the constitution.

She said that Nawaz Sharif who had ushered in an era of prosperity in the country, given the gift of CPEC, taken the country towards economic stability, dealt a fatal blow to the terrorists and ended darkness by overcoming the energy crisis, did not need to run away from the country. She said that he was talking about judicious scrutiny of the financial matters and sanctity of the vote.

Marriyum said that Nawaz Sharif who was disqualified on the basis of ‘Iqama’ was still the most popular political leader of the country and though he had been removed from the position of the premier he could not be removed from the hearts of the people. She said that Nawaz Sharif was an asset for the country. Marriyum said that the leader who had saved the country from bankruptcy was today appearing before the court of law along with her daughter.

She said that those who were crying hoarse from left and right for Ehtsab would themselves not be able to escape it. Marriyum said that Nawaz Sharif had presented the evidence of his innocence in the Supreme Court on the very first day of hearing adding that disqualifying him on the basis of Iqama meant that no incriminating evidence was found against him. She asked, where are the big boxes of evidence that the JIT had collected?

