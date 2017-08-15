Nawaz Sharif files three review petitions in SC against his disqualification

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on

Tuesday filed three separate review petitions in the Supreme Court

challenging his disqualification by a five-member bench on July 28.

His lawyer Khawaja Haris Ahmad filed review petitions in the

apex court through Advocate-On-Record Syed Rafaqat Hussain Shah.

Khawaja Haris prayed the court to accept

petitions and the final order passed by the court in Panama Papers case

should be recalled and the Constitutional Petition No. 29 of 2016 be

dismissed.

He stated: “The Final Order of the judgment suffer from

errors floating on the surface of the record, besides being per

incuriam, and are therefore, liable to be reviewed. The petitioners

reserve the right to urge further grounds at the time of hearing of

the review petition.”

Khawaja Haris also submitted relevant documents about the UAE

Iqama of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He argued that the July 28 decision

should have been given by a three-member bench since Justice Asif

Saeed Khosa and Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s jurisdiction had expired after

their dissenting judgement on April 20.

“By signing the final order of the court” on July 28,

Justice Ahmed and Justice Khosa “have actually passed two judgements

in the same case, which is unprecedented in judicial history,” reads

the appeal petition.

“On the face of the record, there are four final judgements

passed in this case; the first of these final judgements being the

minority judgement dated 20.04.2017 of the two honourable members of

the originally constituted 5-member bench, the second being the majority

judgement dated 20.04.2017 passed by the 3-member bench, the third

judgement dated 29.07.2017 again passed by the 3-member bench of

this court, and the fourth being the Final Order of the court dated

28.07.2017 passed by the originally constituted 5-member bench,”

the appeal said.

The petition stated that without prejudice to the proceedings

grounds, it is submitted that final order of the court, July 28, 2017

suffer from errors apparent on the face of the record on account of being

violative, inter alia, of Article 175 (2) and (3), Articles 4, 9,

10A and 25 of the constitution, and in breach of the principle of

trichotomy of powers which forms the salient features of our

constitution.”

It further stated that the request made by five-member bench

to the chief justice for nominating a judge of the Supreme Court to

supervise and monitor implementation of final order of the court

sought to be reviewed and oversee the proceedings conducted by

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Accountability Court in

the matters pertaining to the investigation and trial of the

references directed in final order of the court to be filed against

respondents is tantamount to arrogating to the apex court the role

of the complainant, investigator, prosecutor, judge, jury and court

of ultimate appeal all at once, which is repugnant to the very basis

of the criminal justice system in Pakistan, and it is submitted with

respect, a brazen violation of the petitioner’s and his family members’

fundamental right to fair trial as embodied in Article 10A of the

Constitution, the principle of due process as guaranteed by Article

4, the fundamental right of equality as enshrined in Article 25, the

fundamental right to life as secured by Article 9, the fundamental

right to dignity of man as guaranteed by Article 14 and even the

Constitutional norms of separation of powers as sanctified by this

court innumerable judgments and as such the said request is

manifestly per incuriam and needs to be expunged from the final

order of the court.

The appreciation and commendations of the joint investigation

team (JIT) members as much as the overseeing the investigation by the

NAB is tantamount to foreclosing the right of the petitioner

to challenge the quality, fairness, independence and legality

of the investigation already carried out by the JIT members and

any further investigation that may be conducted by the NAB, or to

establish the malafides and gross illegalities committed by the

JIT members, or the NAB authorities, if any, as no learned judge

of the Accountability Court can dare allow the defence counsel to

conduct cross-examination of the prosecution witness with respect

to the credibility of the investigating officers and the investigation

that already bears the explicit as well as the implicit approval, appreciation and commendations of the apex court and even if so

allowed to render any judgment or findings pursuant to such cross-examination that may belie or negate the observations so made by

this court.