Nawaz Sharif, Erdogan meet in Beijing, discuss bilateral matters

BEIJING, May 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met here Saturday on the sidelines of One Belt, One Road Forum and discussed issues of bilateral interests.

The two leaders exchanged views on matters of regional and international importance.

Nawaz Sharif and Erdogan emphasized to further enhance bilateral relations by increasing cooperation in multiple spheres.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir.