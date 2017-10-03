Nawaz Sharif elected PML-N President unopposed

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been elected unopposed as President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for a term of four years.

The party’s general council meeting was held here at

Convention Center on Tuesday where no other contestant filed nomination papers against Nawaz Sharif paving the way for his unopposed election.

PML-N leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry had proposed the name of Nawaz Sharif for the office of the party President while Rana Afzal Khan seconded.

The formal announcement about Nawaz’s success would be made shortly.