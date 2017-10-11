Nawaz Sharif disqualified on having Iqama not corruption charges: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday said allegations of corruption were leveled against former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Panama Papers but he was disqualified on having an Iqama.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif had cooperated with Joint Investigation Team (JIT) despite of reservations on its investigation procedure and later, he had decided to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding references, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said some elements had created speculations that Nawaz Sharif would not appear before the court and NAB regarding cases but he made such speculations wrong.

He said Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz did not own any property in Pakistan that’s why they were not answerable here.

Tariq Fazal said accountability should be held against corrupt elements across the board in the country.