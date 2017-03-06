Nawaz Sharif committed to progress of AJK: Dr Asif Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani on Monday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was committed to progress and prosperity of Azad Kashmir as promised with people of AJK in last elections.

Speaking to a gathering of PML-N workers from Azad Jammu and Kashmir here, he lauded the AJK government for running a transparent government and said opposition cannot point out that any corruption was done in the development projects started in Azad Kashmir.

He said Pakistan Muslim League(N) singlehandedly won the elections in Azad Kashmir and secured two thirds majority in the Legislative Assembly.

He said international publications have appreciated the economic progress made by the government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to a survey, corruption have decreased in the country, he said adding loadshedding was also curtailed and terrorism was curbed.

He urged the party workers to stay united and work with discipline and support their government in resolving problems of the people.

He reminded that the PPP government lost elections in AJK and was rejected by the masses due to its massive corruption.

He assured full support of the federal government for the development projects of Azad Kashmir.