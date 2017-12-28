Nawaz Sharif carrying out political activities being party head:Talal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry Thursday said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and leading the party being the head.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif was carrying out political activities and conducting meetings with various personalities as part of his job.

He said opponants of the PML-N were unable to compete the party when it came to performance and now they were propagating against the PML-N leadership to malign them.

Talal Chaudhry said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was investigated in Panama Papers case but was disqualified on having a Iqama.

To a question, he said Pakistan enjoyed good deep relations with Saudi Arabia and Sharif family had also personal relations with the kingdom. He said visit of Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia was a usual matter.