Nawaz Sharif believes in rule of law, parliament’s supremacy: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP): Senior leader Pakistan Muslim
League Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Tanveer Saturday said Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif believed in rule of law and the constitution and supremacy
of the parliament.
Despite reservations, decision of Supreme Court on Panama
Papers was being implemented, he said talking to a private news
channel.
He said the party has legal right to file review petition on
the verdict of SC.
Rana Tanveer said Pakistan enjoyed deep rooted relations
with China and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was
a gift for Pakistan.
He said anti-Pakistan forces could not digest development
projects being executed in the country under CPEC.
He said the party has nominated Chief Minister Punjab
Shehbaz Sharif as candidate for the premiership and Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi as interim prime minister.
Shehbaz Sharif had delivered in Punjab and his performance
was exemplary, he said adding that he would take forward
development agenda of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and projects launched
by him would be completed.