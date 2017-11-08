Nawaz Sharif being subjected to political revenge: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz reiterated that Nawaz Sharif is being subjected to political revenge.

Talking to Media on Wednesday, he slammed Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen and said that court is

unable to summon SECP report in their disqualification case.

“If the court summons the report, it will be obvious then who is Sadiq and Ameen,” he said.

Aziz said three judges had remarked that the case cannot be made on false statements while the

UK government is also saying the same however; investigating teams are still being sent again and again.

PML-N leader criticized the court’s verdict and expressed resentment over mentioning Sicilian mafia,

Godfather and poetry.