Nawaz Sharif being shifted to PIMS: Ahmed Waqas Riaz

LAHORE, Jul 29 (APP):Punjab Information Minister Ahmed Waqas Riaz said that jailed PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is being shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on medical grounds.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said the Punjab government took the decision of shifting him on the advice of cardiologists, Dr Nadeem Malik and Dr Zulfiqar Ghauri of PIMS, adding that the heart related

blood tests Troponin and ECG of Nawaz Sharif were recorded abnormal.

To a query, he said the government had also acceded to Nawaz Sharif’s request to see his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan in jail. He said Nawaz Sharif had complained of chest pain.

The information minister said the jail authorities had been directed to make necessary arrangements for the immediate shifting of Nawaz Sharif to PIMS.