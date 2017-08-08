Nawaz Sharif asset of PML-N: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad

Asif Tuesday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was a

big asset of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Nawaz Sharif, he said, was going to his home in Lahore via

GT Road and the world would witness his popularity among the

masses.

Talking to a private news channel, Khawaja Asif said,”We were

not going for confrontation with anyone. ”

The PML-N, he said, had always respected the institutions.

“We had implemented the appex court’s decision regarding

disqualification of the former prime minister.”

To a question, he said that the problem of loadshedding would

be addressed before the next general elections.

He said the PML-N would be voted by the people in the next

general election for its performance.

Answering a query, the minister said Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif

had taken the rein of the party in the past when the party was in

trouble.