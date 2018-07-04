Nawaz Sharif asks Accountability Court to defer verdict in his case

LONDON, Jul 4 (APP):Quaid Pakistan Muslim League(N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday asked the Accountability Court to defer the verdict in the Avenfield case for some days, till the health of his wife improves.

Speaking to media outside the Harley Clinic here, he said the courts many times reserved decisions for months but he wanted that the Accountability Court should not announce decision in his case for some days.

He said he wanted to hear the verdict in the court along with his daughter, who was with him and appeared in the court for about 100 times.

He said he would return to Pakistan whether the decision was in his favour or not. “I will return as soon as Kulsoom’s health improves. She underwent an operation yesterday.”

The former prime minister said that court announced the verdict on the eligibility of a person from Rawalpindi after reserving the decision for three months. “I am not asking for three months, but a relief for some days. I am not a dictator who will run away from the courts,” he said.

“My wife has been on a ventilator for the last 21 days. I want to hear the verdict in the court room, where I have presented myself with my daughter over 100 times.”

Nawaz was hopeful that his wife’s health will be out of danger in the coming days. He said people supported his narrative of “respect my vote”. The entire nation knew about the actions taken against him, he said.

He said he was representative of the people and would not disappoint the nation. Those who were stopping people from exercising people’s right to govern will get a response, he added.