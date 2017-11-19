Nawaz says he brings his case to people’s court

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 19 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Sunday said the people’s confidence was his main strength and he had

brought his case to their court.

No one could now usurp power by force as the people wanted democracy in the country and that was the reason that he

had filed his ‘review petition’ in the public court, he said while addressing a massive gathering here at College Ground.

He said nothing could keep him away from the people as today’s huge enthusiast gathering had reminded him of the warm welcome accorded to him during the campaign for general election 2013. It was a message for those who wanted ‘minus Nawaz’, that Nawaz Sharif was the name of an ideology which was aimed at serving the masses and making Pakistan a developed country.

That ideology, he added, would bring a revolution in the country.

Nawaz Sharif said the country had made progress during the democratic regimes. It was time to strengthen the democratic system with upholding the sanctity of ‘vote’.

He said when he took the charge of the government after the election 2013, Pakistan’s economy was at the verge of

collapse with terrorist incidents and power load-shedding were order of the day. Electricity outages and long lines of vehicles at

CNG stations had made the people psychiatric patients.

However, it was his government which put the country on the path of economic growth by eliminating terrorism and overpowering power load-shedding, he added.

Nawaz Sharif said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) made sacrifices for the country, but he was disqualified.

The former prime minister said during the 2013 election campaign, he had some promises with the people of Hazara, but motorway was not included among those.

However, he later inaugurated the construction of six-lane motorway and its Burhan to Havelian section was near completion and would be opened for traffic next month, he added.

“When we were initiating mega projects in the country, opponents were staging sit-ins,” he said, adding that those making tall claims of eliminating corruption and ending electricity outages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had done nothing.

The ball was now in the court of people, who would have to take decision, he added.

Talking about the Supreme Court verdict, Nawaz Sharif said he was disqualified on a petition which was earlier rejected by

the court. His whole family had faced the court and was investigated by the joint investigation team, but the corruption of not a

single penny was proved and he was disqualified for salary not withdrwan from his son’s company, he added.

Nawaz Sharif said no one had questioned the people who had looted the country’s wealth during last 70 years.

Pakhtunkhwa Awami Milli Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan also addressed the gathering.

KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, General (R) Salahuddin Trimzi, PML-N KP President Ameer Muqam, former Information minister Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senator Dr Asif Kirmani, BISP Chairman Marvi Memon, Member National Assembly Capt (R) Safdar, Babar Nawaz Khan, members provincial assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, Raja Faisal Zaman, Saradr Muhammad Fareed, Saleh Muhammad, MiAN Zia ur Rehman, Sobia Khan, Amna Sardar, Ruqyya Hina, Ex-President PML-N KP Pir Sabir Shah, Ex KP minister Ali Afzal Jadoon, Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Qazi Asad and Habibullah Tareen were also present on the occasion.