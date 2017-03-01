Nawaz, Rouhani exchange views on bilateral ties, regional & world issues

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of

mutual interest.

Both the leaders met on the sidelines of the 13th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit here, and held a detailed bilateral meeting.

Extending a warm welcome on his arrival to Pakistan and highlighting the importance of bilateral ties between the two brotherly Muslim neighbours, the Prime Minister thanked the Iranian President for his visit to Pakistan to attend the ECO Summit.

He appreciated Iran’s role in the ECO as a founding member in promoting its initiatives.

Underscoring the mutual sentiments of friendship between Pakistan and Iran, the Prime Minister said that their historical bonds were firmly based in common faith and culture, economic cooperation and people to people contacts.

“Our focus should be on strengthening mutual cooperation in all areas through frequent exchange of visits at various levels,”

the Prime Minister said and emphasized trade between the two countries.

The Iranian President highlighted the importance of the ECO as a regional forum for cooperation, and thanked the Prime Minister on

hosting its 13th Summit in Islamabad, which would go a long way in

promoting connectivity for development and prosperity of the region.

It was President Rouhani’s second visit to Pakistan in less than a year, reflecting mutual desire to strengthen bilateral relations.