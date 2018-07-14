Nawaz returns to save poltical career: Qureshi

MULTAN, July 14 (APP)::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has claimed Nawaz Sharif returned to save his political career instead of safeguarding the country.
Nawaz Sharif was sent to jail in a corruption case
and it was not a political case. The PTI fought a
legal battle and remained winner, claimed Shah Mehmood
Qureshi while addressing corner meetings in UC-41 here on Saturday.
He claimed the narrative of Nawaz Sharif disappointed
PML-N workers, adding that Shehbaz Sharif ended the rally
before reaching the airport.
He alleged that the PML-N last government destroyed
economy of the country.
Qureshi urged people to vote for the PTI as it would
resolve all civic problems. The masses should give an
opportunity to the honest and dedicated leadership of the
PTI so that the country could be put on the way to
progress and prosperity, he concluded.