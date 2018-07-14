Nawaz returns to save poltical career: Qureshi

MULTAN, July 14 (APP)::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has claimed Nawaz Sharif returned to save his political career instead of safeguarding the country.

Nawaz Sharif was sent to jail in a corruption case

and it was not a political case. The PTI fought a

legal battle and remained winner, claimed Shah Mehmood

Qureshi while addressing corner meetings in UC-41 here on Saturday.

He claimed the narrative of Nawaz Sharif disappointed

PML-N workers, adding that Shehbaz Sharif ended the rally

before reaching the airport.

He alleged that the PML-N last government destroyed

economy of the country.

Qureshi urged people to vote for the PTI as it would

resolve all civic problems. The masses should give an

opportunity to the honest and dedicated leadership of the

PTI so that the country could be put on the way to

progress and prosperity, he concluded.