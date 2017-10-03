Nawaz reiterates for grand national dialogue to strengthen democracy

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said he was a staunch believer of promoting politics of values and always worked to ensure rule of law and strengthen democratic system in the country.

“I believe in politics of values and not power. I always worked to ensure rule of law and strengthen democratic system. With the same spirit, I and Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto signed a charter of democracy and

cooperated with the PPP government after the 2008 elections, avoided moving no confidence motion against it in the AJK Legislative Assembly and bade a farewell to President Asif Ali Zardari,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif was addressing a meeting of the PML-N’s Central General Council, after being elected as the party President, here at the Convention Center.

He said he had suggested a grand national dialogue with an objective to ensure ‘democratic rule in the democratic country’ and respect for the public mandate as per Constitution of Pakistan, saying “God helps those, who

help themselves.”

The former prime minister congratulated the party workers and paid tribute to parliamentarians for passage of the Election Reforms Bill 2017 by the Senate and National Assembly, abolishing the amendments incorporated

by dictator Pervez Musharraf in the Constitution.

He also thanked members of the General Council, who came from across the country for election of PML-N President, for reposing complete confidence on his leadership.

Nawaz Sharif said he always worked to serve the nation with complete sincerity and honesty without any ‘greed and selfish motives,’ vowing to continue with the same zeal in future.

He said he was disqualified in the Panama Papers case just for not taking salary from his son as nothing could be found against him on account of corruption or financial kickbacks.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said the PML-N even facing ups and downs for last 70 years was still the biggest and most popular party on political arena of the country.

“The PML-N faced and tackled all difficulties bravely and with

political wisdom,” he said recalling the party’s struggle in creation of Pakistan and making the country 7th nuclear power in the world and first of among Ummah.

But, he regretted that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged by a dictator, while other prime ministers were sent to jails or exiled from the country, without completing their democratic tenure.

Unfortunately, Nawaz Sharif observed, public mandate had been insulted several times but as a nation “we could not learn lesson from the past mistakes including disintegration of the country”.

He said earlier the doctrine of necessity had been invented to protect undemocratic forces to prolong their illegal rule, but it should also be applied in ensuring peoples’ right to rule the country.

The PML-N President gave a call to the party workers for forging greater unity among their ranks aimed at making the country a vibrant democratic state.

He said 2017’s Pakistan was much better than of the 2013 and the country was moving on a steady path of progress and development before his ouster.

Nawaz Sharif observed that his ouster had affected the pace of economic development and various other projects.

He expressed confidence that the PML-N would emerge victorious in the next general election scheduled to be held in 2018, adding the public would decide that who was eligible and who non-eligible.