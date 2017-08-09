Nawaz put Pakistan on road to progress: GB CM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz

Hafeezur Rehman Wednesday said the thrice elected prime minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had put the country on the path to progress

and improved its economy through his policies.

Talking to APP at the PML-N rally here, he said the life of

common man was changing because of the efforts of the government.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was a party

of the people, but its opponents were levelling baseless allegations

after seeing the sea of people in the Nawaz-led rally.

The people were asking as to why prime ministers in

in Pakistan was sent home before completion of their tenure, he

said.

He said they wanted authority for the prime minister, and

the supremacy of constitution and law in the country.

The opinion of the people could not be rejected, he said

adding Nawaz Sharif enjoyed confidence of the people of Pakistan.

It was their right to express solidarity with their

leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said.

He said why Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid and Tahirul Qadri were

upset with the rally taken out by the PML-N.

“Our leader Nawaz Sharif is going to his home. Why his

opponents are in distress?” he asked.

The GB chief minister said the people of Pakistan would

decide the political future of Pakistan.