PML-N nominates Shahbaz as next PM; Shahid Khaqan for interim period

ISLAMABAD, July 29 (APP): The Parliamentary Party of the

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Saturday nominated Punjab Chief

Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif as the candidate for the prime

ministerial slot after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

During the meeting held at Punjab House here, former Premier

Nawaz Sharif put forward the proposal recommending Shahbaz Sharif

for the slot of the prime minister and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as an

interim prime minister until Shahbaz Sharif is elected as Member of

the National Assembly.

Addressing the Parliamentary Party meeting of the PML-N, he

said as Shahbaz Sharif will have to contest the National Assembly

election that would take around 50 to 55 days; thus Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi would hold the office for transitional period.

The parliamentary party unanimously supported the proposal

presented by Nawaz Sharif.

“As I told both the nominees of my decision, they became

emotional. However, I am thankful to Shahbaz Sharif and Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi for accepting my proposal,” he said addressing the

meeting.

Nawaz Sharif also prayed for success of his successors as

well as for progress and prosperity of the country.

He said he was proud of not being sentenced in corruption

case and that there had been no such scar on him during all of

the tenures.

“I still do not understand the grounds for my dismissal. I am

only content that I was not disqualified on the grounds of alleged

corruption,” he said.

He said PML-N members should be proud of their leadership

as he had matchless character.

On Iqama issue, he said he was just a ceremonial head of

his son’s company and never drew any salary. He accepted the

post merely to avoid the visa glitches for frequent travel

to UK.

“When I never took a salary, what would I declare,” he

questioned.

He said Sharif family endured accountability during

the last three generations, commencing from 1972 even before

he joined the politics.

He questioned as why Sharif family was singled out to

be held accountable.

Regarding the suggestions, that Nawaz Sharif should

have resigned earlier, he said he could have done so if

he had committed any wrong.

Recalling toppling of his government by Pervez Musharraf

in 1999, he said, “On one day, I was the prime minister while

the very next day, I was declared a hijacker.”

“In the case, I was also awarded sentence of 27 years

imprisonment and seven years in the helicopter case,” he

added

He said the days of forced exile was a tough time for

him and his family.

Nawaz Sharif said one day, the people would come to

know as why their prime minister was disqualified.

“I am proud that I was not disqualified on charges of

corruption, embezzlement of public money or taking kickbacks”

he said.

Nawaz Sharif told the meeting that he was a regular

tax-payer, giving even more than others.

In an apparent reference to PTI, he said unfortunately

Dharna (sit-in)-I, Dharna-II and Islamabad lockdown and Panama

Papers had wasted a lot of country’s time.

Former prime minister said he had made the defence country

impregnable. However, such an attitude towards a thrice-elected

prime minister, was regrettable.

“The history will adjudge this that whether it was in

Pakistan’s interest or against it,” he remarked.

He said he had turned down the offer of $ 5 billion by

that time US president for not conducting nuclear tests.

He said the Chinese investment worth $56 billion under

China Pakistan Economic Corridor was unprecedented.

He told the audience that Chinese President Xi Jinping

had addressed him saying : “Mr Prime Minister, this is a gift

for you from China.”

He said he wanted to take all political forces onboard

for the progress, prosperity and development of the country

as one party could not steer the country out of crisis alone.

Nawaz Sharif said it was unfortunate that no prime

minister in the country had completed the constitutional

tenure.

Nawaz Sharif said the countries could not be run in

such a way and if it continued for long, it could face some

untoward situation.

“I am saying this from core of my heart. I am thinking

beyond my own interests. I am concerned about Pakistan, not

my own”.

Nawaz Sharif said the PML-N rendered great sacrifices for the

cause of democracy and would continue the spirit.

“The country can only progress with rule of law. I am standing

steadfast with my people and will defend the country’s law and

constitution at every cost. We will move forward hand in hand,” he

resolved.

He said he had desired to put the country on right track and

vowed to continue the struggle without letting it go waste.

Nawaz Sharif said he had no lust for power but agreed to

become Prime Minister after 2013 election on friends insistence.

Commenting on achievements of his tenure as the PM, he said

load-shedding had been overcome to maximum extent, fought

effectively against terrorism, restored peace in Karachi and brought

Balochistan in the national mainstream.

The PML-N government improved state of hospitals, issued

health cards for needy, established colleges and universities,

completed the Lowari Tunnel which was pending since 1974.

Besides, it provided billions of rupees for developing road

infrastructure across the country and increased Gilgit-Baltistan

development budget from Rs 8 billion to Rs 20 billion, in addition

to ongoing development projects worth Rs 102 billion, increased Azad

Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) development budget from Rs 11 billion to 22

billion, constructing Hazara Motorway, made Mirpur-Muzaffarabad part

of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Development is our mission. We wanted to move forward in line

with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama

Muhammad Iqbal,” he said.

“The PML-N respected mandate of political parties in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. And everyone is witnessed to the so-called

Naya Pakistan created by PTI,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif said contrary to previous trends, he bade

farewell to President Asif Ali Zardari on completion of his term.

He said the PML-N wanted to move forward the country’s affairs

with national reconciliation as it always exhibited greater

patience, but “Instead of getting acknowledgment of our national

services, we meted out the behaviour we do not deserve. The attitude

kept towards us is an insult to 200 million people, which we never

expected.”