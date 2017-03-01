Nawaz, Jeenbekov desire enhanced trade, energy cooperation

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister Sooronbay Sharipovich Jeenbekov Wednesday stressed the need to enhance trade, economic, energy and defence cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders, in a meeting here, agreed to actively pursue the ongoing initiatives in energy and connectivity sectors between them.

In this regard, they also noted with satisfaction the progress made over road connectivity which would link Kyrgyz Republic to parts of Pakistan, said a press release.

The Prime Minister thanked his Kyrgyz counterpart for participation in the ECO summit, which, he said, added substance and value to its deliberations.

The Kyrgyz Prime Minister felicitated Pakistan on successful hosting of the Summit as well as for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sahrif recalled his last visit to Bishkek in May 2015, which was very productive.

He expressed satisfaction at the implementation of decisions taken during that visit.

The Kyrgyz Prime Minister led his country’s delegation to the 13th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit.

APP/irf/ihn

ð 19:20/19:34/19:34

20170301 : TAG = DBM : IBD No. = 261